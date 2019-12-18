MENU

News

Despite Protests, Tesla Now Leasing Cars in Conn.

December 18, 2019
Dec. 18, 2019—Tesla has found a workaround to start leasing cars out of its showroom in Connecticut, a state in which car dealers and politicians have been blocking Tesla's attempts to sell cars, reported Electrek.

The Connecticut Automotive Retailers Association (CARA) has been lobbying to retain its alleged monopoly on vehicle sales in the state by using old laws that prohibit automakers from selling vehicles to consumers without going through franchise dealerships, according to the report.

Visitors can now speak with a Milford Gallery Advisor about electric vehicle technology and experience a demonstration drive if they are considering leasing a Tesla. A Tesla leasing location can offer leases but cannot conduct any activity related to the sale of a motor vehicle.

 

