Used Vehicle Market Down Slightly

Dec. 18, 2019—Analysts at J.D. Power Valuation Services note that the used vehicle market is still in the midst of a downturn. The period marked the fourth consecutive month of decline.

The December 2019 Used Car and Light Truck Guidelines Industry Update states:

Wholesale prices decline in November Prices were down by an average of 3.3 percent

Used vehicle price index declines The UVPI reached 118.8

Wholesale volume growth slows Volume was up 3.9 percent CYTD



According to the report, used prices remained strong from a historical perspective.