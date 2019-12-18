MENU

News

Used Vehicle Market Down Slightly

December 18, 2019
Dec. 18, 2019—Analysts at J.D. Power Valuation Services note that the used vehicle market is still in the midst of a downturn. The period marked the fourth consecutive month of decline.

The December 2019 Used Car and Light Truck Guidelines Industry Update states:

  • Wholesale prices decline in November
    • Prices were down by an average of 3.3 percent
  • Used vehicle price index declines
    • The UVPI reached 118.8
  • Wholesale volume growth slows
    • Volume was up 3.9 percent CYTD

According to the report, used prices remained strong from a historical perspective.

 

