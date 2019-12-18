Used Vehicle Market Down Slightly
Dec. 18, 2019—Analysts at J.D. Power Valuation Services note that the used vehicle market is still in the midst of a downturn. The period marked the fourth consecutive month of decline.
The December 2019 Used Car and Light Truck Guidelines Industry Update states:
- Wholesale prices decline in November
- Prices were down by an average of 3.3 percent
- Used vehicle price index declines
- The UVPI reached 118.8
- Wholesale volume growth slows
- Volume was up 3.9 percent CYTD
According to the report, used prices remained strong from a historical perspective.