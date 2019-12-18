MENU

NHTSA Releases Update on AEB Commitment

Dec. 18, 2019—The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released an update on the progress of 20 automakers in manufacturing new passenger vehicles with low-speed automatic emergency braking systems. Auto manufacturers report yearly through a submission to the Federal Register Docket, making their progress status a public record. 

The installation of AEB is part of a voluntary commitment by 20 automakers to equip virtually all new passenger vehicles with low-speed AEB that includes forward collision warning by Sept. 1, 2022.

Four manufacturers, Tesla, Volvo, Audi and Mercedes, have already met their voluntary commitment under the agreement.

During the reporting period, 20 manufacturers equipped more than 9.5 million new passenger vehicles with AEB.

 

