Dec. 18, 2019—Ford is investing $1.45 billion to build new pickups and is adding 3,000 jobs in metro Detroit, according to a report by The Detroit Free Press.

The company's commitment, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corp., is to create or maintain at least 3,000 jobs with an average annual wage equal to or greater than $61,047, which is the regional average.

Hiring is expected to begin next year.