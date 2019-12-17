MENU

News

Assured Performance Launches New Coaching Program

December 17, 2019
KEYWORDS Assured Perfomance business assessment business best practices certification requirements OEMs tool and equipment inventory

Dec. 17, 2019—Assured Performance recently announced the launch of its national “5 Star Business Performance” program. The national rollout plan provides each certified business with a business assessment and evaluation in the form of a “Business Improvement Plan.” 

The assessment includes current certification requirements for nearly all major OEM brands, as well as three new categories: business best practices, tool and equipment inventory, and a skills inventory.  Participating repair businesses will receive deficiency reports and improvement plans. Then, regional tele-coaches will work with each business individually.  

The objective of the new Certified Business Performance program is to address the challenges repairers will face in adopting the new certified repair business model. If effectively implemented, research suggests that repairers and insurers combined could save between 8 and 14 percent of their Loss Adjustment Expense (LAE) and settlement costs, the company noted in a press release.

 

