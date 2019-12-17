MENU

News

Safety Agency Investigates GM Vehicles

December 17, 2019
No Comments
Dec. 17, 2019—The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is upgrading an investigation into 1.7 million General Motors vehicles for windshield wiper failures, according to a report by Reuters.

NHTSA opened the probe in 2018 to determine if GM needed to expand a recall of 2013 model year Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain cars. 

The agency said it has reviewed 1,900 complaints and reports related to the issue in the 1.7 million vehicles. The wiper failures that prompted the 2016 recall were attributed to water and debris intrusion into the windshield wiper assembly ball joints, leading to excessive wear and eventual detachment of the ball joint.

