J.D. Power to Merge with Autodata Solutions

Dec. 23, 2019—J.D. Power recently announced a merger with Autodata Solutions, a provider of data and software solutions for the automotive ecosystem.

The newly combined company will operate under the name J.D. Power and will offer market-leading new and pre-owned automobile transactional data, valuation tools, vehicle feature information and consumer analytics to the automotive industry.

In the automotive sector, J.D. Power is recognized for its Voice-of-the-Customer research and its Power Information Network (PIN) and Used Car Guide (UCG) products. The company has also pioneered the use of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to merge its vast database of consumer behavioral data, pricing information and “Voice of the Vehicle” telematics-based data into powerful predictive models.

Autodata Solutions provides Software as a Service (SaaS) and software solutions that range from back-end automation systems that enable dealer-to-original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicle ordering to data-driven, consumer-focused interactive marketing initiatives.