News

DOE Issues Notice of Intent for Advanced Technology Research

December 16, 2019
Dec. 16, 2019—The US Department of Energy’s Vehicle Technologies Office has published a notice of intent to issue a Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA).

DOE plans to issue the FOA in by no later than February 2020.

The Vehicle Technologies’ portfolio includes advanced batteries, electric drive systems; smart charging technologies; energy efficient mobility technologies and systems; advanced combustion engines and fuels; materials for vehicle light-weighting; technology integration, which includes work with the national network of Clean Cities coalitions; and transportation and energy analysis.

