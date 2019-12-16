NHTSA Investigates Tesla Crash

Dec. 16, 2019—The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it will investigate a 12th Tesla crash, reported Reuters.

A Tesla Model 3 recently rear-ended a parked police car in Connecticut.

The agency’s special crash investigation team has inspected 12 crashes involving Tesla vehicles where it was believed Autopilot was engaged at the time of the incident.

NHTSA has completed two crash test reports including a 2016 fatal crash in Florida and a prior crash where Autopilot was ruled out.