MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_1219Digital EditionOnline Edition

Bracing for the Advanced Vehicle Design Shift

Tips for Inspiring Positive Word of Mouth

Snap Shop: A-1 Toyota Collision Center

Making a Shop Appealing to the Next Generation

Numbers: The Merits of Aluminum Repair

Taking Control—Or Not

Configuring a Shop Floor for Efficiency

How to Create Access to Collision Repair Information

How I Work: Ryan Hillenbrand

A Look at Emerging Vehicle Safety Features

Customer Consistency

The Value of Embracing Change

News

NHTSA Investigates Tesla Crash

December 16, 2019
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Autopilot cars crash investigation NHTSA safety tesla traffic safety

Dec. 16, 2019—The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it will investigate a 12th Tesla crash, reported Reuters.

A Tesla Model 3 recently rear-ended a parked police car in Connecticut.

The agency’s special crash investigation team has inspected 12 crashes involving Tesla vehicles where it was believed Autopilot was engaged at the time of the incident. 

NHTSA has completed two crash test reports including a 2016 fatal crash in Florida and a prior crash where Autopilot was ruled out.

 

 

Related Articles

NHTSA Investigates First Fatal Tesla Autopilot Crash

NHTSA Joins NTSB in Tesla Investigation

You must login or register in order to post a comment.