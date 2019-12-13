Subaru Recalls Over 250,000 Vehicles

Dec. 13, 2019—Subaru is recalling certain Crosstrek, Forester, and Ascent SUVs and Impreza hatchbacks and sedans after some may lose power while driving, which could cause a crash, reports Consumer Reports.

According to the report, a faulty part in the engine could allow oil to enter places it shouldn't. On top of this, pieces of the engine part could also separate and damage other engine components, which could cause the engine to suddenly lose power. When this happens, an increased amount of tailpipe exhaust is seen in a potentially bluish or grayish color.

The Subaru vehicles recalled include: