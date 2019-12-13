MENU

Subaru Recalls Over 250,000 Vehicles

December 13, 2019
Dec. 13, 2019—Subaru is recalling certain Crosstrek, Forester, and Ascent SUVs and Impreza hatchbacks and sedans after some may lose power while driving, which could cause a crash, reports Consumer Reports.

According to the report, a faulty part in the engine could allow oil to enter places it shouldn't. On top of this, pieces of the engine part could also separate and damage other engine components, which could cause the engine to suddenly lose power. When this happens, an increased amount of tailpipe exhaust is seen in a potentially bluish or grayish color.

The Subaru vehicles recalled include:

  • 2018 Subaru Crosstrek SUVs manufactured from May 9, 2017, through April 3, 2018 (83,499 vehicles)
  • 2017-2018 Subaru Impreza hatchbacks manufactured from Oct. 20, 2016, through March 2, 2018 (80,219 vehicles)
  • 2017-2018 Subaru Impreza sedans manufactured from Nov. 4, 2016, through March 5, 2019 (41,282 vehicles)
  • 2019 Subaru Forester SUVs manufactured from July 4, 2018, through March 21, 2019 (33,383 vehicles)
  • 2019 Subaru Ascent SUVs manufactured from Feb. 22, 2018, through Aug. 31, 2018 (18,193 vehicles)
  • 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-In Hybrid SUVs manufactured from Sept. 11, 2018, through Oct. 8, 2018 (37 vehicles)

