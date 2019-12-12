MENU

News

UAW, FCA Negotiate New Labor Pact

December 12, 2019
Dec. 12, 2019—The United Auto Workers (UAW) and FCA have ended 2019 labor negotiations, reported CNBC. Fiat Chrysler was the last of the three carmakers to close its contract with the union.

Fiat Chrysler’s contract included the Italian-American automaker investing $9 billion in its U.S. manufacturing, including $4.5 billion in previously announced investments, and the creation or retention of 7,900 U.S. jobs over the life of the deal.

Under Fiat Chrysler’s new contract with the union, in-progression workers will receive the same health-care benefits as veteran workers. That puts those workers more in line with their counterparts at GM and Ford.

