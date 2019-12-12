MENU

News

IIHS Details 2020 Award Criteria

December 12, 2019
Dec. 12, 2019—The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has announced tougher criteria for 2020 awards.

“As we do nearly every year, we’re making it a little tougher to earn our awards,” says IIHS chief research officer David Zuby. “We hope these changes will encourage automakers to stop equipping vehicles with inferior headlights and speed the adoption of technology that can help protect pedestrians.”

Good or acceptable headlights need to be standard equipment next year for a vehicle to qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK+, the highest award from the IIHS.

In addition, front crash prevention that earns at least an advanced rating in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations will have to be available. Previously, only the vehicle-to-vehicle rating was required.

