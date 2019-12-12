N.C., S.C., Collision Repair Associations Combine

Dec. 12, 2019—On Jan. 1, 2020, the North Carolina Association of Collision And Repair (NCACAR) and the South Carolina Association of Collision And Repair (SCACAR) will merge to form the Carolinas Collision Association.

Both associations have already independently created relationships with sponsors, speakers and products that have attracted national attention, but with the merger publicly known, more educational opportunities have been made available and attendance has been stronger, according to a press release.

As NCACAR and SCACAR have both made traction and gained momentum in their respective states, the time felt ideal to reach an audience eager for more knowledge, the organizations noted.