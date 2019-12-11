MENU

News

Report Notes Worst States for Speedy Drivers

December 11, 2019
No Comments
Dec. 11, 2019—A report released by online insurance marketplace QuoteWizard recently noted the worst states for speedy drivers.

After ranking all 50 states on average speed limits and rate of speeding tickets, QuoteWizard found that drivers in states with low-speed limits tend to have a higher rate of speeding tickets, as logic would dictate. Conversely, the report found states with higher speed limits had a lower rate of speeding tickets.

Among the survey's noteworthy findings:

Rank State Avg Speed Limit Speed Limit Rank Speeding Ticket Rank
1 Delaware 55 49 3
2 Hawaii 60 43 1
3 Vermont 60 43 4
4 Washington 65 33 8
5 Oregon 62.5 38 14
6 Alaska 55 49 29
7 Ohio 67.5 25 12
8 Missouri 65 33 20
9 South Carolina 70 13 2
10 Iowa 62.5 38 27
11 Minnesota 67.5 25 15
12 Rhode Island 60 43 34
13 Massachusetts 65 33 26
14 Georgia 62.5 38 31
15 Wisconsin 70 13 7
16 Indiana 62.5 38 33
17 New York 60 43 38
18 Maryland 67.5 25 21
19 Alabama 67.5 25 22
20 New Hampshire 70 13 11
21 Connecticut 60 43 41
22 Kentucky 65 33 32
23 Idaho 72.5 5 5
24 Kansas 72.5 5 6
25 Illinois 62.5 38 39
26 New Jersey 60 43 44
27 Virginia 70 13 16
28 Nebraska 70 13 17
29 Tennessee 70 13 18
30 West Virginia 67.5 25 30
31 Utah 75 4 10
32 Colorado 70 13 19
33 Wyoming 80 1 9
34 Maine 72.5 5 13
35 North Carolina 70 13 23
36 Florida 67.5 25 42
37 Pennsylvania 65 33 50
38 North Dakota 75 4 24
39 Arkansas 67.5 25 45
40 Mississippi 70 13 35
41 California 67.5 25 47
42 Montana 72.5 5 28
43 South Dakota 80 1 25
44 New Mexico 70 13 37
45 Oklahoma 70 13 43
46 Louisiana 72.5 5 36
47 Michigan 72.5 5 40
48 Arizona 70 13 49
49 Nevada 72.5 5 48
50 Texas 80 1 46

 

