Report Notes Worst States for Speedy Drivers

Dec. 11, 2019—A report released by online insurance marketplace QuoteWizard recently noted the worst states for speedy drivers.

After ranking all 50 states on average speed limits and rate of speeding tickets, QuoteWizard found that drivers in states with low-speed limits tend to have a higher rate of speeding tickets, as logic would dictate. Conversely, the report found states with higher speed limits had a lower rate of speeding tickets.

Among the survey's noteworthy findings:

Delaware, Hawaii and Vermont worst states for speedy drivers.

Texas, Nevada and Arizona best states for speedy drivers.

The average speed limit in the country is 67.7 mph.

To view the full report, visit: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/worst-states-for-speedy-drivers.