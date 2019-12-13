MENU

Managing High-Pressure Situations

December 13, 2019
Dec. 14, 2019—To better assist shop owners with their production management, marketing tactics and leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business-building material from some of its favorite sources.

3 Mistakes Leaders Can't Afford to Make Around the Holidays – Inc

While your team is likely buckling down to hit company goals and end the year on a high note, that doesn't mean, however, that certain things don't sting around the holidays.

What Aircraft Crews Know About Managing High-Pressure Situations – Harvard Business Review

Crises, which will inevitably arise in any field of work, demand more from us than everyday challenges. No single person can manage one alone. 

9 Simple Techniques Any Leader Can Use to Show Employees Appreciation – Entrepreneur

Here is the harsh reality: Most employees do not feel appreciated or acknowledged, as suggested in a study by Gallup. Here are nine techniques to show employees appreciation and help them feel acknowledged at work.

 

