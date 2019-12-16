Analysis: AI's Effects on the Claims Process

Dec. 12, 2019—Technological advancement continues to march forward with emotional artificial intelligence, or “emotion AI,” coming to the forefront, and Aex Sun, chief executive officer and president of Mitchell International, dove into the effects Emotion AI has on the claims process in Mitchell's 4th Quarter Industry Trends report.

Gartner predicted that 10 percent of personal devices will have emotion AI capabilities by 2022.

Emotion AI will affect the collision repair industry including:

Emotion AI has applications in both vehicles and in the workplace that could prevent accidents and injuries.

It has practical applications in claims automation and claims processes

By reading eye movements and facial expression or tracking heart rate and blood pressure, emotion AI can be trained to recognize stress levels that might lead workers in demanding jobs (first responders, air traffic controllers, etc.) to make poor decisions that could lead to their own or someone else’s injury.

Beyond alerts, the thinking is that as emotion AI develops, vehicles may respond by playing a soothing playlist to minimize rage or even taking over control by kicking into autonomous driving mode.