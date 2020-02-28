Simplify Your Blueprinting and Measuring Process

The Matrix Wand was developed by leading experts in the automotive and aerospace industries to assist in the 3D measuring and blueprinting processes. Launched in 2012, the system won Best New Product Award for the collision repair and refinish division at the SEMA New Product Showcase.

Innovations include:

• Upgrading from a 32- to a 64-bit system

• Higher-resolution imaging

• An enhanced self-calibration board

• A shorter, more portable Wand design

The Matrix Wand is the body shop’s tool of choice to quickly identify hidden damage and improve workflow through the shop. Prior to the Matrix Wand, blueprinting each vehicle that arrived in the shop was time-consuming and often cost-prohibitive. Tearing down each car to find hidden damage on the frame machine consumes valuable time, labor and shop floor space.

With the Matrix Wand, every vehicle that goes through the shop can be measured in a matter of minutes. The Matrix Wand can be used to:

• Ensure accurate estimates the first time. This reduces supplements and increases efficiency and profitability throughout the repair process.

• Blueprint the work to be carried out and the parts required.

• Verify the repair by comparing points to the Mitchell Reference Database, which is integrated into the Matrix Repair Software.

• Provide documentation for insurance companies and customers to improve customer satisfaction and reduce liability.

For more information on the Matrix Wand, please visit www.thematrixwand.com.

Matrix Electronic Measuring, Inc.

Tel: 1-785-823-8800

Email: matrix@thematrixwand.com

Web: thematrixwand.com