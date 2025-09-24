Mitchell Recognized as Part of Business Intelligence Group's 2025 Stratus Awards

Mitchell has been awarded the 2025 Stratus Award by the Business Intelligence Group, highlighting its leadership in cloud computing within the SaaS sector, especially for collision-damage appraisal solutions.
Related To: 
Sept. 24, 2025
68d35f517b83111c0468d0a0 Award

Mitchell International has been named a winner of the Business Intelligence Group's 2025 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing, according to a press release.

Mitchell was named a top technology company in the Software as a Service category for its achievements in the collision-damage appraisal process. 

Over the past year, the company has launched new enhancements, including patent-pending AI technology that provides additional value by assisting carriers with easily assessing the quality of manually written appraisals. 

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the Business Intelligence Group," said Olivier Baudoux, senior vice president of global product strategy and artificial intelligence at Mitchell. "This award underscores the real-world impact of our solutions on customers and consumers, along with our unwavering focus on optimizing every step of the claims journey for the best possible outcome."

About the Author

FenderBender Staff Reporters

The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

Sign up for FenderBender and ABRN Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

Snap Shop: Texas Collision Centers Plano '2.0'
Is Your Collision Repair Shop a Distant Memory?
The Future is Collaborative
Sponsored
Caliber Announces Student Pilot Program Partnerships
Sponsored