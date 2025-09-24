Mitchell Recognized as Part of Business Intelligence Group's 2025 Stratus Awards

Mitchell International has been named a winner of the Business Intelligence Group's 2025 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing, according to a press release.

Mitchell was named a top technology company in the Software as a Service category for its achievements in the collision-damage appraisal process.

Over the past year, the company has launched new enhancements, including patent-pending AI technology that provides additional value by assisting carriers with easily assessing the quality of manually written appraisals.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the Business Intelligence Group," said Olivier Baudoux, senior vice president of global product strategy and artificial intelligence at Mitchell. "This award underscores the real-world impact of our solutions on customers and consumers, along with our unwavering focus on optimizing every step of the claims journey for the best possible outcome."