Opus IVS Partners With NCS and Collision Hub

Opus IVS has entered a strategic partnership with National Coatings & Supplies, Inc. (NCS) and Collision Hub, according to a press release.

The partnership will provide an integrated, comprehensive platform for diagnostics, training, and support. Collision Hub will offer training to NCS' sales team, with NCS acting as an extension and partner for the Opus IVS suite of collision repair diagnostic solutions.

With the training NCS’ sales team will receive from Collision Hub, they will be completely up-to-date with the Opus IVS suite of collision repair diagnostic solutions. NCS will also act as a representative of Opus IVS and offer fitting guidance for collision repair professionals.

Training modules, accessible support services, and innovative tools for diagnostic and calibration work tailored to the specific needs of those in the industry are some of the features that this partnership will soon bring.

“This collaboration with NCS and Collision Hub marks a significant milestone in our journey to enhance the sales, support, and training available to collision repair shops,” said Opus IVS CEO Brian Heron. “By working in tandem, we can raise the bar for service quality and expertise in the industry.”