Great Plains Technical Center Educator Named ASE Instructor of the Year

Anthony Josey, a collision repair educator at Great Plains Technology Center in Lawton, Oklahoma, was named 2026 Instructor of the Year by the ASE Education Foundation, an award presented by foundation president Mike Coley on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at the ASE Instructor Training Conference in Frisco, Texas.

Josey, a master-certified collision repair technician and collision damage estimator, entered the teaching profession 12 years ago.

Under his instruction, students have competed at SkillsUSA, including at least one state-level winner, and he has placed 90% of his students into local industry jobs.

Beyond the classroom, Josey serves as an evaluation team leader, traveling to assess other collision repair programs and bringing insights back to his own. He works closely with an advisory committee for feedback and guidance, and contributes to the development of state education standards.

"I have never once been denied any type of equipment for my program. Once I take it through my advisory committee, it has always been purchased for my program, so we have a lot of great administrative support in our program,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Josey praised Great Plains Technical Center’s support of his program and thanked ASE President and CEO Dave Johnson and Coley. He closed with a lighthearted, “I’ve got more to say, but I’ve already forgotten,” drawing laughter and applause from the audience.