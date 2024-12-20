Top 5 FenderBender Stories of the Week: From an MSO Expansion to a Really Angry Customer

5. VIVE Collision Expands Footprint to Nine East Coast States

VIVE Collision has significantly grown its operations, now spanning nine states along the East Coast. Read more about VIVE Collision’s expansion here!

4. Wesco Group Acquires Shawnee Paints

Wesco Group has acquired Shawnee Paints, which is expected to enhance Wesco’s product offerings and expand its market reach, benefiting both companies and their customers. Discover the details of this acquisition here!

3. Fire Leads to Permanent Closure of New Hampshire Body Shop

A devastating fire has led to the permanent closure of a body shop in New Hampshire. Learn more about the incident here!

2. Menefee: The Rising Pushback from Insurance Companies: A Challenge for Auto Collision Shops

Auto collision shops are increasingly facing resistance from insurance companies. This pushback presents significant challenges for these shops, affecting their operations and profitability. Read about the challenges faced by collision shops here!

1. Angry Customer Violently Returns Vehicle

An incident involving an irate customer who crashed his vehicle into a dealership's lobby has drawn attention from accross the nation. Find out more about this incident here!