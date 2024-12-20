  • Advertise
    1. News

    Top 5 FenderBender Stories of the Week: From an MSO Expansion to a Really Angry Customer

    Dec. 20, 2024
    These are the top stories of the week of 12/12 to 12/19.
    Here are the most viewed stories of the week: 

    5. VIVE Collision Expands Footprint to Nine East Coast States

    VIVE Collision has significantly grown its operations, now spanning nine states along the East Coast. Read more about VIVE Collision’s expansion here!

    4. Wesco Group Acquires Shawnee Paints

    Wesco Group has acquired Shawnee Paints, which is expected to enhance Wesco’s product offerings and expand its market reach, benefiting both companies and their customers. Discover the details of this acquisition here!

    3. Fire Leads to Permanent Closure of New Hampshire Body Shop

    A devastating fire has led to the permanent closure of a body shop in New Hampshire. Learn more about the incident here!

    2. Menefee: The Rising Pushback from Insurance Companies: A Challenge for Auto Collision Shops

    Auto collision shops are increasingly facing resistance from insurance companies. This pushback presents significant challenges for these shops, affecting their operations and profitability. Read about the challenges faced by collision shops here!

    1. Angry Customer Violently Returns Vehicle

    An incident involving an irate customer who crashed his vehicle into a dealership's lobby has drawn attention from accross the nation. Find out more about this incident here!

    About the Author

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa | Associate Editor

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa is associate editor at FenderBender and ABRN. He has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and has covered various beats beyond collision repair news such as politics, education, sports, and religion. His first car was a silver 2009 Chrysler Sebring which he nicknamed the Enterprise because he’s a Star Trek fan. He now drives a 2014 Jeep Cherokee in order to tolerate Minnesota winters.

