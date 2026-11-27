Dennis Cataldo, Jr. Inducted into AASP/NJ Hall of Fame

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) proudly welcomed Dennis Cataldo, Jr. of D&M Auto Body into the association’s Hall of Fame during a celebratory ceremony at its recent Annual Meeting.

A second-generation shop owner who practically grew up on the shop floor, Cataldo has been a driving force on AASP/NJ’s Board of Directors for more than a decade. Throughout his tenure, he has stepped up to serve multiple terms as Collision Chairman and has been a tireless advocate on the front lines of the association’s crucial legislative efforts.

For more information on AASP/NJ, visit its website.