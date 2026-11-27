Dennis Cataldo, Jr. Inducted into AASP/NJ Hall of Fame
The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) proudly welcomed Dennis Cataldo, Jr. of D&M Auto Body into the association’s Hall of Fame during a celebratory ceremony at its recent Annual Meeting.
A second-generation shop owner who practically grew up on the shop floor, Cataldo has been a driving force on AASP/NJ’s Board of Directors for more than a decade. Throughout his tenure, he has stepped up to serve multiple terms as Collision Chairman and has been a tireless advocate on the front lines of the association’s crucial legislative efforts.
For more information on AASP/NJ, visit its website.
CARSTAR Honors Veterans Through Community and Team Recognition
In recognition of Veterans Day, CARSTAR honored those who have served the U.S. Across the network, CARSTAR locations showed their gratitude through meaningful recognition and community involvement. At Glenn’s CARSTAR Body Shop in Lincoln, Nebraska, owner Allan Hillhouse and his team showed their appreciation through participation in the local Veterans Day Parade on November 15. Ahead of the parade, the shop welcomed the community for a two-hour celebration featuring a live band, small car show and complimentary hot coffee and hot chocolate.
Waldron's CARSTAR Auto Body, owned by Bob Waldron, also recognized two veterans on its team this Veterans Day: Mike Leboeuf and Michael Bragulla, a Purple Heart recipient. The shop is proud to recognize their service and the contributions they continue to make as valued members of the Waldron's CARSTAR Auto Body team.
CIECA Welcomes New Board of Trustees Member
Sean Gergets, director of Account Management at Snapsheet, recently joined CIECA's Board of Trustees. Gerget brings more than 15 years of experience in auto physical damage claims, including over 12 years with Snapsheet. In his current role, he oversees Snapsheet's account management function, supporting customers with technology-driven virtual appraisal workflows.
Collision Industry Foundation Announces ‘Cocktails For A Cause’ Sponsorship Opportunities
In conjunction with Industry Week, the Collision Industry Foundation Silver Anniversary will be celebrated during the 16th ‘Cocktails for a Cause’ event Tuesday January 19, 2027 at the Agua Caliente Casino in Palm Springs, CA, at 6: 30 p.m. In support of this important milestone, the CIF announced these sponsorship opportunities:
- Beverage Sponsor - $ 5,000
- Food Sponsor - $ 2,500
- Cash or Item Donations – monetary donations to sponsor the purchase of exciting drawing prizes or donate physical prizes for the auction or the prize drawings.
For more information about the event and sponsorships, visit the CIF website.
Jerry’s Abra Auto Body & Glass of Mankato Donates $6,800 to the Alzheimer’s Association
Jerry’s Abra Auto Body & Glass, a locally owned and operated collision repair center in Mankato, Minnesota, has raised $6,800 for the Alzheimer’s Association.
The donation is the result of a summer long partnership between Jerry’s Abra, the Mankato MoonDog’s Summer Collegiate baseball team, and the Habaneros Summer Collegiate softball team. For every home run hit by a MoonDogs or Habaneros player throughout the season, Jerry’s Abra donated $100 to the Alzheimer's Association. The MoonDogs hit 47 home runs this season, while Habaneros added another 21 home runs, bringing the combined total up to 68 home runs! The contribution will be used to fund research, care, and advocacy efforts to end Alzheimer’s and Dementia for those living with the disease.
LA/OC Chapter Meeting Jan. 13th
The LA/OC Chapter of the California Auto Body Association will welcome Tim Ronak as its featured speaker at its meeting on Jan. 13. The evening will feature industry insight, information, and an opportunity to connect with fellow collision repair professionals. The event will take place at No. 1 Collision 2750 Bristol Street, Costa Mesa, CA.
For more information, visit the CAA website.
Mitchell 1 Unveils Redesigned Website with Enhanced Content and User Experience
Mitchell 1 has redesigned its website with a modernized look, expanded product content, and streamlined navigation. The redesign includes enhancements to the homepage and core product pages for ProDemand, Manager SE, SocialCRM and TruckSeries. Each page features more in-depth product information and clearer messaging that highlights how Mitchell 1 solutions address everyday challenges facing repair professionals.
VIVE Collision Welcomes Town & County Auto Body
VIVE Collision has acquired Town & County Auto Body in North Haven, Connecticut, from Mauro Motors, the family-owned automotive group behind BMW of Bridgeport, BMW of North Haven, Mercedes-Benz of North Haven, and Mercedes-Benz Van Center of North Haven.
Founded in 1985 by Mike Mauro, Town & County Auto Body holds a special place in Mauro Motors’ history. What began as a small auto body and towing operation in Hamden, Connecticut, eventually laid the foundation for the automotive group that would become Mauro Motors. As the family business grew, Town & County Auto Body relocated in 1999 to a newly constructed, 30,000-square-foot facility in North Haven.
Read the full press release here.
360 Payments Adds Sunbit Financing Across More Than 5,000 Independent Auto Repair Shops
360 Payments has partnered with Sunbit so more than 5,000 repair shops across the 360Payments network can now seamlessly offer Sunbit financing directly inside the payment workflows they already use. Shops using the 360 Payments automotive platform can now take a customer from prequalification through checkout in one flow. The shop is paid in full upfront, and Sunbit handles billing and collections from there.
Read the press release here.