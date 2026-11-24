CCC users can now access the updated CCC MOTOR GTE REV 11-26 both within CCC ONE and online. Note that recent updates have completely overhauled the previous version, introducing new content, updated visual representations, and revised GTE language that accounts for modern vehicle technology and repair procedures.

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.