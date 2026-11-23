Snap-on has enhanced its online tool matcher feature to offer an updated user experience designed to help professional technicians quickly find the diagnostic platform that best fits their needs.

Available on the Snap-on Diagnostics website, the tool matcher helps technicians identify the right scanner based on their specific work, preferences and diagnostic needs, with recommendations for ZEUS+, TRITON, APOLLO, and SOLUS+.

“At Snap-on, we understand that no two technicians are exactly alike,” said Helen Cox, marketing and client services director, Snap-on Diagnostics. “Every technician has different tasks, workflows and needs, which is why our diagnostic scan tools are designed with those differences in mind. The tool matcher helps technicians find the features and capabilities they need to get the job done.”

The tool matcher begins with a brief survey designed to better understand each technician’s needs and preferences. Questions focus on the types of jobs they perform, features that could enhance their workflow, and how frequently they connect to a vehicle.

Based on the responses, the tool matcher provides a personalized product recommendation highlighting the specifications and capabilities most relevant to the technician. Results include an overview of the recommended tool, the types of jobs it is best suited for, product videos, a link to calculate return on investment, and the option to request a demonstration from a Snap-on representative.

Technicians can also compare their recommended product with other Snap-on diagnostic platforms, making it easier to evaluate available features and select the tool that best fits their needs.

Results can be viewed immediately or delivered by email. Technicians who choose email delivery will receive their personalized tool recommendation along with Snap-on news and training resources designed to help them get the most from their diagnostic tools.