Fix Auto Avondale and Owner Troy Buck participated in two recent initiatives that showcase the passion, craftsmanship, and commitment to community that define the Avondale team, according to a news release.

Most recently, Fix Auto Avondale showcased its automotive expertise at the 2026 SEMA Show with a custom vehicle completed through an extensive frame-off restoration. The project was completed from start to finish in just 60 days, with four employees contributing approximately 4,000 hours of labor, and the completed build valued at more than $200,000.

The vehicle features a shaved firewall, shaved cowl panel, sectioned fenders, molded-in spoiler and custom Kandy paint. The finished vehicle received a strong response at SEMA, highlighting the skill and dedication behind the ambitious build.

“Seeing the response to the car at SEMA was incredibly rewarding for all of us,” Buck said. “Our team put an unbelievable amount of time and effort into this build, and completing something on this scale in only 60 days took everyone working together. I’m extremely proud of what our team accomplished and the craftsmanship they brought to every detail.”

While the SEMA project demonstrates the team’s passion for automotive craftsmanship, Buck continues to put his own artistic talents to work in support of causes close to the community. Ahead of Alice Cooper’s annual charitable concert on Dec. 12, Buck has once again created an original Alice Cooper painting to help raise funds for Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers. The latest piece continues Buck’s longstanding involvement with the organization and his tradition of contributing original artwork in support of its mission.