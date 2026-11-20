National Auto Body Council Announces Board Members for 2026-2027 Term

At the 2026 NABC Annual Meeting, the National Auto Body Council held its board elections for the upcoming year. In addition to re-electing seven members whose terms were expiring, it also welcomed two new members to the National Auto Body Council Board. It also named two new members to the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation board.

Active members in attendance at the in-person and virtual NABC annual meeting had an opportunity to vote on the board members to guide the organization forward over the next three years

Read the full list of board members here.