National Auto Body Council Announces Board Members for 2026-2027 Term
At the 2026 NABC Annual Meeting, the National Auto Body Council held its board elections for the upcoming year. In addition to re-electing seven members whose terms were expiring, it also welcomed two new members to the National Auto Body Council Board. It also named two new members to the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation board.
Active members in attendance at the in-person and virtual NABC annual meeting had an opportunity to vote on the board members to guide the organization forward over the next three years
Read the full list of board members here.
ALI News: Automotive Lift Institute Names Janelle Storey Vice President
The Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) has appointed Janelle Storey vice president, business operations and legal affairs. In this executive role, Storey will help guide ALI’s long-term vision and support its next phase of growth and outreach while expanding her work overseeing ALI’s intellectual property, participation agreements and contracts.
Read the full news release here.
Caliber Auto Glass Expands National Reach Through Acquisition of Arrow Auto Glass
Caliber Auto Glass has acquired Arrow Auto Glass, an established auto glass service provider headquartered in Kingston, Pennsylvania. The acquisition expands Caliber Auto Glass's reach into four additional states, bringing its presence to 44 of the lower 48 states and strengthening its ability to serve customers across the country.
Read the full press release here.
CIECA Calibration Committee Advances Industry Initiative
CIECA's Calibration Committee is advancing an industry-wide initiative to establish standardized electronic communication of ADAS calibration information and supporting documentation. The committee is chaired by Dan Dutra, SVP of the Collision Career Institute (CCI), and co-chaired by Chuck Olsen, SVP of Automotive Technology Solutions at AirPro Diagnostics.
Building upon previous CIECA standards development, the Calibration Committee will focus on identifying the information necessary to document calibration activity and communicate supporting evidence that the work was performed in accordance with applicable vehicle manufacturer requirements.
Read the press release here.
Crash Champions Raises $45,000 in Contributions to Susan G. Komen
Crash Champions' annual Champions For a Cause campaign raised $45,000 in support of Susan G. Komen, bringing the company's total fundraising contributions to more than $200,000 since 2023.
Held throughout October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the annual campaign brought together Crash Champions team members across the country to raise awareness and funds in support of Komen's mission to end breast cancer through research, advocacy, and patient support.
Read the full news release here.
Crash Champions Partners with Travelers and National Auto Body Council to Gift Vehicle to U.S. Marine Corps Veteran
U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Marquel Thompson received a refurbished 2021 Jeep Renegade on Veteran's Day. The special presentation was held on Veterans Day at Crash Champions' local Charlotte repair center, where representatives from Crash Champions and Travelers personally delivered the keys to Marquel Thompson and his family.
The event was made possible thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program, Crash Champions, and Travelers.
ProColor Collision Myrtle Beach Expands OEM Certifications with GM, FCA, Hyundai and Kia
ProColor Collision Myrtle Beach recently earned collision repair certifications from General Motors, FCA, Hyundai and Kia. The latest achievements come just months after the shop earned Honda and Acura OEM certifications, marking significant progress for the growing South Carolina location.
For more information about ProColor Collision Myrtle Beach, visit there website.
Sonic Tools USA Welcomes Don Russell as Director of Marketing
Sonic Tools USA Don Russell has joined the company as director of marketing. In this role, Russell will lead Sonic Tools USA’s marketing strategy, including brand development, product marketing, and distributor and customer engagement across the automotive, aviation, and manufacturing industries.
Russell brings more than 15 years of professional tool-industry marketing experience to Sonic Tools USA. Most recently, he served as director of marketing at Cornwell Quality Tools, where he led a strategic shift to take the company out of stealth through brand-awareness partnerships with the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), the world's largest motorsport sanctioning body for drag racing, and John Force Racing.
To learn more about Sonic Tools USA, visit here.
VIVE Collision Appoints Industry Veteran Charlie Drake as Chief Operating Officer
VIVE Collision appointed Charlie Drake as Chief Operating Officer earlier this year. Drake brings nearly 40 years of industry experience and a people-first leadership approach that supports VIVE’s commitment to its teammates, customers, and communities.
With two decades in operations leadership at national collision repair organizations, Drake combines experience managing multi-location businesses with a practical understanding of the work happening in each repair facility. As Chief Operating Officer, Drake will lead VIVE’s operations, working with its leadership teams to support performance across the organization. His appointment reinforces VIVE’s focus on People, Process, and Passion, pairing investment in its people with the operational discipline needed to deliver high-quality repairs and earn customer trust.
Read the full press release here.