The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is holding a 60–75-minute webinar designed to help Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association members stay out of trouble with respect to identifying and managing the hazardous wastes your company/organization generates. The webinar will take place from 12:30-1:45 p.m. on Dec. 7, according to a news release.

From analyzing data for both auto repair and auto body repair facilities DEQ inspected during 2025, we also know facilities in your industries are not always in compliance with the hazardous waste rules.

The objective of the webinar is to make attendees aware of the hazardous waste their facility might possibly be generating, the problems seen in DEQs inspections of facilities, and make attendees aware of the rules they must comply with. DEQ will also discuss pollution prevention opportunities.

To register, click here.

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.