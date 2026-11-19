Frontier AI research company Partly has released Interpreter 3, the latest version of its AI reasoning model trained on repair, according to a news release.

Partly also published its first head-to-head results against leading AI models from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google, including Gemini 4 Carbon and Gemini 4 Hydrogen, released last week. Interpreter 3 outperformed every general model tested at identifying the exact vehicle variant, finding the right OEM part and suggesting work missing from a repair plan.

A single car model can be built in thousands of variants, the correct brake pads could be one of hundreds, and ADAS sensor calibration alone is written up in more than 25 ways. Given a VIN and the open web, most general AI models couldn’t name the exact variant, and more than a third of their part numbers were wrong.

Interpreter has been trained over six years on millions of cars and billions of parts by a team that includes former estimators, mechanics and other repair professionals. Its repair knowledge covers vehicles going back more than 30 years, and references licensed OEM data spanning more than 50 vehicle manufacturer brands.

“When I was estimating, I spent hours checking part numbers, digging through different systems and calling parts counters to make sure things fit,” said Oscar Alanis, a former San Antonio estimator now at Partly. “Interpreter takes that lookup off an estimator’s plate. You don’t second-guess your order, and if a part has changed, you know what to do next. That time goes back into building a better repair plan. That’s two or three more repair orders a week, and on $5,000 to $10,000 jobs, that adds up fast.”

What the benchmarks show:

The right car: Interpreter 3 named the exact vehicle variant for 19 of every 20 cars, against 4 in every 20 for the best general model, and never named the wrong one. When it wasn’t sure, it handed the job to a person. Expert reviewers got 18 of the 250 cars wrong on their first pick and took more than twice as long.

The exact part: Interpreter 3 returned the exact OEM part first for 75% of parts, ahead of Gemini 4 Argon (63%), GPT-6 Astra (62%) and Claude Fable 5.2 (50%). A typical job took 36 seconds, against 67 for Gemini 4 Argon, the next-most accurate model.

Repair planning: Even expert estimators rarely agree on what a repair plan is missing. 37% of Interpreter 3’s suggestions matched work the shop later added, more than twice the rate of Gemini 4 Argon (17%), GPT-6 Astra (15%) and Claude Fable 5.2 (12%), with fewer than half as many wrong suggestions for the estimator to dismiss. A typical job took 25 seconds, faster than any general model tested.

"Every decision in repair depends on the exact car in front of you, which is what makes it so hard for general models," said Levi Fawcett, co-founder and CEO of Partly. "Partly believes everything built should be repairable, and that repairers deserve AI built for the job. That belief drove how we trained Interpreter, with estimators on our team disassembling cars, labeling parts and feeding the model the real-world understanding this industry demands."