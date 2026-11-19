Modern vehicles are rolling computers, and mastering automotive electrical diagnostics these days is a necessity. To give New Jersey technicians a competitive edge, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) is sponsoring an intensive, two-night hands-on training event focused on DC Circuits Analysis, according to a news release.

Presented by Petty Diagnostics and Technical Services’ Tom Petty Sr. and Tommy Petty Jr. (also of Petty Motorworks, AASP/NJ’s 2026 Mechanical Shop of the Year), "DC Circuits Analysis: From Ohm’s Law to Circuit Diagnosis” will be held Dec. 2-3, from 6-10 p.m., at Bella’s Pizza in Waretown, New Jersey.

Designed for both rising techs looking to strengthen their skills and seasoned pros aiming to sharpen their diagnostic speed, this course bridges the gap between classroom theory and real-world bay experience. From the fundamentals of Ohm’s Law to pinpointing elusive circuit faults, attendees will walk away ready to tackle tough electrical problems with confidence.

By the end of the two-night course, technicians will master how to:

Demystify DC Fundamentals: Grasp how voltage, current and resistance interact in real-world automotive circuits.

Put Ohm’s Law to Work: Apply core electrical formulas directly to everyday diagnostic challenges.

Decode Complex Circuits: Identify series and parallel circuits and accurately calculate total resistance.

Predict Current Behavior: Understand exactly how shifts in voltage and resistance impact current flow.

Navigate Schematics: Read automotive electrical diagrams and trace current paths like a pro.

Maximize Meter Mastery: Safely set up and deploy a digital volt-ohm meter (DVOM) for accurate readings.

Pinpoint Faults Fast: Execute precision voltage, voltage drop, and resistance tests.

Diagnose with Confidence: Interpret test data to quickly isolate opens, shorts, and excessive resistance.

AASP/NJ members pay $125 each; non-member shops pay $150 per person. Shop owners will be admitted for free with the purchase of at least one registration.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To register, click here.