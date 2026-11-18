A change in Oklahoma law that took effect Nov. 1 as Senate Bill 1920 amended Oklahoma Statute Title 47, Section 1111, increasing the applicable salvage-title threshold from 60 percent to 70 percent of a vehicle's fair market value, according to a news release.
Under the revised law, vehicles with qualifying repair costs between 60 and 70 percent of their fair market value may no longer be required to receive a salvage title, giving Oklahoma owners more options for keeping and repairing their vehicles.
For Oklahoma drivers dealing with hail damage, the new law raises questions about their options and the fairness of their insurance settlements, according to Auto Claim Specialists. Robert L. McDorman, president and founder of Auto Claim Specialists, said that understanding how insurers make total-loss decisions and calculate settlements can make a significant difference in how much money consumers ultimately receive.
"Just because an insurance carrier declares a vehicle a total loss does not necessarily mean that vehicle cannot be safely repaired," McDorman says. "There is a significant difference between a vehicle that is truly beyond safe repair and a vehicle that an insurance carrier determines is not economically advantageous to repair. When the numbers used to make those decisions are inaccurate, consumers could end up losing thousands of dollars they rightfully deserve."
Oklahoma's new threshold focuses on how much it would cost to safely repair a vehicle compared to its fair market value, but insurance companies can still declare vehicles total losses based on the terms of the policy and factors such as repair costs, actual cash value (ACV) and salvage value.
Even when an insurance company is justified in declaring a vehicle a total loss, that doesn't necessarily mean the settlement offer is fair.
“The vehicle's pre-loss Actual Cash Value is the starting point for determining what the insurance carrier owes,” McDorman said. “If that value is too low, consumers could already be losing money before the settlement is even calculated. And if they choose to keep their vehicle, an excessive salvage deduction can take even more money out of their pockets. That's why both values need to be accurate, backed by reliable evidence and open to independent review.”
According to McDorman, Auto Claim Specialists has found cases where insurance companies valued vehicles at approximately 24 percent less than independent appraisals determined they were worth before the damage occurred. ACS has also identified concerns with salvage values for hail-damaged vehicles being calculated at rates roughly 10 percentage points higher than those for comparable collision-damaged vehicles.
While hail-damaged cars may legitimately be worth more after a loss because they're often still in good working condition, those values need to reflect actual market conditions, rather than assumptions. Otherwise, consumers could find themselves losing money on both ends of the settlement – receiving too little for what their vehicle was worth before the damage and having too much deducted for keeping it afterward.
The financial impact can be significant. Based on Auto Claim Specialists' experience handling disputed total-loss claims, consumers who gave up their vehicles received an average of $4,300 more after ACS challenged the original valuations. For those who chose to keep their vehicles, ACS secured an average increase of $6,600 by reviewing both the vehicle's pre-loss value and the amount deducted for its salvage value. While every claim is different and results are not guaranteed, these figures demonstrate just how much money can be at stake when vehicle valuations are inaccurate.
Oklahoma's higher threshold may also give collision repair shops more opportunities to help customers keep and repair vehicles that might previously have faced salvage-title requirements; however, McDorman stressed that making the right repair-or-replace decision starts with accurate vehicle valuations.
"Collision repair professionals are in a unique position because they understand what is actually required to return a damaged vehicle to its pre-loss condition safely," McDorman said. "When a vehicle can be safely repaired, the consumer should have accurate information about that option. The insurance carrier's initial valuation should not be the final word when there is a legitimate dispute over the numbers."
McDorman recommends that consumers seek independent guidance before accepting a total-loss settlement, particularly when they disagree with the insurer's valuation or want to explore options for retaining their vehicle.
McDorman also encourages Oklahoma drivers whose vehicles were previously declared total losses to take another look at their settlements, especially if they kept a hail-damaged vehicle and suspect the insurance company deducted too much for its salvage value. Understanding what their vehicle was worth before the damage, how much was deducted for keeping it and how the final settlement was calculated can help consumers determine whether they received the money they deserved.
Although Oklahoma's new 70 percent threshold does not apply retroactively, that doesn't necessarily mean consumers have no options when it comes to questioning an earlier settlement. Depending on the terms of their insurance policy and other applicable limitations, they may still be able to challenge an inaccurate vehicle valuation or excessive salvage deduction. Some policies include a Right of Appraisal, which provides a process for independent appraisers to help resolve disputes over a vehicle's value.
“Just because you've already accepted a total-loss settlement doesn't necessarily mean you've run out of options,” McDorman explains. “Every situation is different, and whether you can challenge an earlier settlement depends on your insurance policy, applicable legal deadlines, any agreements you've signed and the details of your claim. But if you believe you were paid less than you deserved, it's worth finding out whether you still have options.”