A change in Oklahoma law that took effect Nov. 1 as Senate Bill 1920 amended Oklahoma Statute Title 47, Section 1111, increasing the applicable salvage-title threshold from 60 percent to 70 percent of a vehicle's fair market value, according to a news release.

Under the revised law, vehicles with qualifying repair costs between 60 and 70 percent of their fair market value may no longer be required to receive a salvage title, giving Oklahoma owners more options for keeping and repairing their vehicles.

For Oklahoma drivers dealing with hail damage, the new law raises questions about their options and the fairness of their insurance settlements, according to Auto Claim Specialists. Robert L. McDorman, president and founder of Auto Claim Specialists, said that understanding how insurers make total-loss decisions and calculate settlements can make a significant difference in how much money consumers ultimately receive.

"Just because an insurance carrier declares a vehicle a total loss does not necessarily mean that vehicle cannot be safely repaired," McDorman says. "There is a significant difference between a vehicle that is truly beyond safe repair and a vehicle that an insurance carrier determines is not economically advantageous to repair. When the numbers used to make those decisions are inaccurate, consumers could end up losing thousands of dollars they rightfully deserve."

Oklahoma's new threshold focuses on how much it would cost to safely repair a vehicle compared to its fair market value, but insurance companies can still declare vehicles total losses based on the terms of the policy and factors such as repair costs, actual cash value (ACV) and salvage value.

Even when an insurance company is justified in declaring a vehicle a total loss, that doesn't necessarily mean the settlement offer is fair.

“The vehicle's pre-loss Actual Cash Value is the starting point for determining what the insurance carrier owes,” McDorman said. “If that value is too low, consumers could already be losing money before the settlement is even calculated. And if they choose to keep their vehicle, an excessive salvage deduction can take even more money out of their pockets. That's why both values need to be accurate, backed by reliable evidence and open to independent review.”

According to McDorman, Auto Claim Specialists has found cases where insurance companies valued vehicles at approximately 24 percent less than independent appraisals determined they were worth before the damage occurred. ACS has also identified concerns with salvage values for hail-damaged vehicles being calculated at rates roughly 10 percentage points higher than those for comparable collision-damaged vehicles.