The Collision Engineering Career Alliance (Collision Engineering) announced a $100,000 grant from the GEICO Philanthropic Foundation (GPF), GEICO’s charitable arm in a news release. The funding will give partner colleges standardized tools to attract students, engage employers, and strengthen the pipeline of skilled collision repair technicians nationwide.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 14,600 annual openings for collision repair technicians through 2034, yet training programs supply only 42% of that demand, according to the TechForce Foundation 2026 Technician Supply, Demand & Opportunity Report. Through a two-year associate degree and paid, hands-on apprenticeships, Collision Engineering helps students turn an interest in vehicle repair into a career. The GPF grant will help partner colleges share that opportunity with more students.

The program combines a two-year associate degree with paid, hands-on apprenticeships at qualified collision repair facilities, and it is recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor as the standard for training collision engineering technicians. Students gain real-world experience, and employers gain access to a stronger pipeline of skilled talent.

“By donating to Collision Engineering, we’re opening doors for the next generation of technicians and helping address a workforce shortage that affects drivers, repair shops and insurers alike,” said Alan Durand, GEICO Philanthropic Foundation board member and head of associate experience at GEICO. “We’re proud to stand with Collision Engineering, educators and our industry partners to build a stronger workforce for the future.”

GPF’s contribution will support national infrastructure for student recruitment and employer engagement, including:

A standardized recruitment framework and training for college recruiters, college staff and high school counselors

A national employer marketing kit

Quarterly webinars and ongoing education

Scalable campus event models

A repeatable approach to student recruitment, employer engagement and placement

Together, these resources will help partner colleges reach more students, connect them with employers, and expand the Collision Engineering model across the country.

“This donation gives Collision Engineering the national backbone every partner college needs to recruit more effectively, engage more employers and grow with confidence,” said Mary Mahoney, president of the Collision Engineering Career Alliance. “When industry, education and employers come together like this, we can offer more students in more communities hands-on training, paid apprenticeships and meaningful careers.”

The Collision Engineering program is active at partner schools across the country, including College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois; Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California; Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois; Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, Nebraska; Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst, North Carolina; North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota; and El Camino College in Torrance, California.

Employers, educators and others interested in helping students explore collision repair careers can learn about the program and ways to get involved at the Collision Engineerign website here.