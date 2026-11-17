The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting the free webinar “Next-Generation Techs and Digital Tools on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. ET, according to a news release.

Today’s automotive students will walk into shops that run on digital tools, but many programs do not have a way to teach them. Tek Forward by Tekmetric is a program supporting automotive education, giving instructors and students hands-on experience with the shop management platform. Amalia Harsany with Tekmetric will show how the Tek Forward program supports schools and students and how to get a program involved.

Key takeaways from the webinar include:

Understanding Tek Forward: Learn what the program offers and how Tekmetric supports automotive education.

Integrating Tekmetric into the classroom: Discover practical ways to use the platform in daily lessons and shop labs.

Get access for a program: Find out how to get access and start using Tekmetric in educational programs.

Participants will receive a certificate of attendance for this session that is for professional development purposes only. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of your certificate.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. Registrants receive priority access to the recording.

For more information or to register, click here.