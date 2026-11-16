LKQ Donates $50,000 to Support Champion It Forward

Champion It Forward, a newly formed nonprofit organization dedicated to creating opportunities for the next generation of collision repair professionals, has received a generous $50,000 gift from LKQ Corporation, according to a news release.

LKQ is a founding member of Champion It Forward. Its early investment will play a key role as the organization forms its flagship programs designed to strengthen the collision repair workforce by increasing access to mentorship and apprenticeship programs, reducing financial barriers of entry, and developing scholarship programs to springboard aspiring collision repair professionals.

“America’s drivers depend on an automotive repair industry that is staffed with talented, highly skilled professionals, and developing the next generation of that workforce is critical,” said Mark Scafati, Champion It Forward Board Member and LKQ Vice President of Sales and Marketing for North America. “Champion It Forward has created an opportunity for companies throughout our industry to come together around that shared responsibility. LKQ is proud to contribute $50,000 to support its mission and help more individuals discover, pursue and succeed in rewarding careers in collision repair.”

LKQ’s generous contribution comes on the heels of the organization raising $300,000 at Crash Champions’ annual Champions Classic charity golf outing earlier this year. The event brought together more than 200 golfers and more than 50 sponsors and partners from across the collision repair and automotive industries, demonstrating broad industry support for Champion It Forward and its mission.

“LKQ is stepping up to send a powerful message about the importance of investing in the people who will carry this industry and the skilled trades forward,” said Seth Ingall, President and Chairman of the Board for Champion It Forward and Crash Champions Chief Legal Officer. “This gift will directly support our efforts to create greater access to training, education and career opportunities for the next generation of collision repair professionals. We are incredibly grateful to the entire LKQ team for believing in our mission and helping us turn that mission into action.”

To learn more about Champion It Forward, support its mission or explore opportunities to get involved, visit its website here.