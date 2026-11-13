MSO Light Hits: November

CARSTAR Ideal Auto Body Littleton Named Northwest Region Collision Center of the Year at 2026

CARSTAR Ideal Auto Body Littleton, a Rivian certified collision center owned by Puget Collision Group, was named Northwest Region Collision Center of the Year at the 2026 Rivian Summit.

As a Rivian Certified Collision Center, CARSTAR Ideal Auto Body Littleton is proud to provide Rivian owners with high-quality collision repair services. The recognition celebrates the Littleton team’s hard work, dedication, and continued commitment to excellence.