MSO Light Hits: November

Abra Auto Body Cloquet Brings Community Together for Second Annual Pumpkin Giveaway
Abra Auto Body Cloquet held its second Annual Pumpkin Giveaway this month. The community event welcomed local families for an afternoon of fall festivities, including free pumpkins, live music, kids’ activities and Touch-a-Truck. In addition to the seasonal fun, the location collected winter clothing donations in support of the United Way Winter Wear Drive.
CARSTAR Ideal Auto Body Littleton Named Northwest Region Collision Center of the Year at 2026
CARSTAR Ideal Auto Body Littleton, a Rivian certified collision center owned by Puget Collision Group, was named Northwest Region Collision Center of the Year at the 2026 Rivian Summit.
As a Rivian Certified Collision Center, CARSTAR Ideal Auto Body Littleton is proud to provide Rivian owners with high-quality collision repair services. The recognition celebrates the Littleton team’s hard work, dedication, and continued commitment to excellence.
CARSTAR at Auto Body Beauty Center Holds Grand Opening Celebration
CARSTAR celebrated the grand opening of CARSTAR at Auto Beauty Center, located at 3020 South Jackson Drive in Independence, Missouri. To mark the occasion, the team hosted a community open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 24, welcoming approximately 50 guests, including local business leaders, community members and the Mayor of Independence. Attendees enjoyed a barbecue, toured the facility and learned more about the collision repair services available at the location.
For more information on CARSTAR, visit the CARSTAR website here.
Crash Champions Opens Repair Centers in Florida, Michigan and Ohio
Crash Champions opened its 27th Ohio location at 1255 E. Mall Drive, Holland, Ohio. The 18,701-square-foot facility features 15,927 square feet of production space. It's Crash Champions’ first location in the greater Toledo, Ohio, market.
The MSO also opened its ninth repair center in Michigan at 8105 Big Lake Rd. in Clarkston. The 28,000-square-foot facility offers comprehensive collision repair and calibration services.
The new facility in Florida is at 118 Suzanne Dr. in Spring Hill. The 32,000+ square-foot repair center has I-CAR Gold Class recognition and officially opened for business on Sept. 21. Read the full press release here.
Driving Force Collision Network Acquires Brothers Auto Body of Cromwell, Connecticut
Driving Force Collision Network finished the acquisition of Brothers Auto Body in Cromwell, Connecticut, on Oct. 2. Brothers Auto Body is the ninth Driving Force location and the company's first in Connecticut, joining locations across New York, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.
Fix Auto USA Opens New Facilities in California and Utah
Fix Auto Inglewood is a new 100,000 sq. ft. facility located at 737 North La Brea Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90302. It's owned and operated by Nevin Baratian. Fix Auto Inglewood holds numerous OEM certifications, including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Fiat, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, General Motors, Honda ProFirst, Mazda, Nissan, Infiniti, and VinFast. BMW and Mercedes-Benz certifications are expected upon completion of ongoing training programs. Additionally, every member of the repair team has I-CAR Platinum recognition.
Fix Auto South Salt Lake, located at 3218 S W Temple St, South Salt Lake, Utah, opened under the ownership of Efrain Perez. The facility is approximately 14,000-square-feet and is staffed by a team of five professionals. The shop will work with all insurance carriers and assists customers throughout the claims and repair process.
For more information, visit the Fix Auto website here.
Mitchell Brings Automated Estimating to 650+ Crash Champions Locations
Crash Champions is the first MSO to make Mitchell Intelligent Estimating available across its U.S. network of more than 650 collision centers in 38 states and Washington, D.C.
Available as an add-on to Mitchell Cloud Estimating, Mitchell Intelligent Estimating combines AI with Mitchell’s cloud ecosystem, open platform, intellectual property and data. It helps repairers:
- Save time by reducing the manual effort required to prepare a preliminary estimate.
- Promote greater consistency across estimators by standardizing the repair blueprinting process.
- Optimize estimator productivity by freeing up seasoned appraisers to focus on more complex scenarios.
Read the full press release here.
Professional Collision Clinic Becomes ProColor Collision Culver
After serving the community for nearly 50 years as Professional Collision Clinic, the business has officially joined the ProColor Collision network and now operates as ProColor Collision Culver.
Located at 5636 W. Adams Blvd., the shop will have access to ProColor's resources, training opportunities, and industry expertise to support repairs. ProColor said in a news release that customers can continue to expect the same trusted team, quality repairs, and personalized service. Read the full press release here.