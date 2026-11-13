Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

Automotive Lift Institute Elects Board Members
Allan Pavlick of Stertil-Koni was elected to a second one-year term as chairman of the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) Board of Directors at the lift safety organization’s annual meeting in Las Vegas on Nov. 2.
Jacob Gunia of Challenger Lifts joined the board with a three-year term. Buck Gasner of DEKRA North America was elected Associate Class director. This marks Gasner’s fourth two-year term, following his previous service from 2017 through 2022.
AWDA Elevates Support of UAF to Emerald Lifetime Trustee
The Aftermarket Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA), a community of the Auto Care Association, has increased its support of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, reaching the elite Emerald Lifetime Trustee level.
AWDA is a founder and longtime benefactor of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. Attaining the Emerald Lifetime Trustee designation represents significant support of the UAF mission, topping the $1 million level. AWDA was recognized for their outstanding commitment during the recent UAF Ruby Anniversary celebration in Las Vegas, both as a new Emerald Lifetime Trustee and as the Ultimate Ruby Celebration Host of the foundation’s 40th Anniversary campaign.
Crash Champions Opens Repair Center in Michigan and Ohio
Crash Champions opened its 27th Ohio location at 1255 E. Mall Drive, Holland, Ohio. The 18,701-square-foot facility features 15,927 square feet of production space. It's Crash Champions’ first location in the greater Toledo, Ohio, market.
The MSO also opened its ninth repair center in Michigan at 8105 Big Lake Rd. in Clarkston. The 28,000-square-foot facility offers comprehensive collision repair and calibration services.
Mitchell Brings Automated Estimating to 650+ Crash Champions Locations
Crash Champions is the first MSO to make Mitchell Intelligent Estimating available across its U.S. network of more than 650 collision centers in 38 states and Washington, D.C.
Available as an add-on to Mitchell Cloud Estimating, Mitchell Intelligent Estimating combines AI with Mitchell’s cloud ecosystem, open platform, intellectual property and data. It helps repairers:
- Save time by reducing the manual effort required to prepare a preliminary estimate.
- Promote greater consistency across estimators by standardizing the repair blueprinting process.
- Optimize estimator productivity by freeing up seasoned appraisers to focus on more complex scenarios.
Read the full press release here.
Collision Industry Foundation Elects New Trustees
The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) has elected two new members to serve on its Board of Trustees:
- Matt Boyd – Sales Manager, Axalta Coating Systems
- Jimmy Donahue –Director of Sales, PPX Reps.
Their terms will begin after CIF's Annual Meeting on January 21, 2027.