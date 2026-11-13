Light Hits: This Week in Collision Repair

Automotive Lift Institute Elects Board Members

Allan Pavlick of Stertil-Koni was elected to a second one-year term as chairman of the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) Board of Directors at the lift safety organization’s annual meeting in Las Vegas on Nov. 2.

Jacob Gunia of Challenger Lifts joined the board with a three-year term. Buck Gasner of DEKRA North America was elected Associate Class director. This marks Gasner’s fourth two-year term, following his previous service from 2017 through 2022.