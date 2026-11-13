Mitchell 1's ProDemand+ Connects Collision and Mechanical Repair Info

Mitchell 1's ProDemand+ integrates OEM collision repair information within its ProDemand platform to connect collision and mechanical repair resources, according to a news release.

ProDemand+ helps auto body shops streamline research, identify related repair requirements and tackle more complex repairs involving interconnected vehicle systems.

“Collision repairs today involve much more than fixing visible damage. Even a seemingly straightforward bumper or mirror replacement can involve electrical systems, sensors and critical calibration procedures,” said Chris Bonneau, Mitchell 1 product marketing manager for collision products. “ProDemand+ gives technicians access to the OEM information they need to identify related mechanical repair requirements upfront, reduce costly rework and get vehicles safely back on the road faster.”

ProDemand+ combines OEM body and structural repair procedures, sectioning information, materials, adhesives, and paint and refinishing resources with ProDemand's extensive mechanical repair information. The platform also provides vehicle-specific ADAS procedures, interactive wiring diagrams for electrical troubleshooting, SureTrack Real Fixes, and community forums featuring proven repair solutions and insights from professional technicians.

Read the full release here.