Plasnomic Advances Development of Plastic Repair Excellence Center

Development is progressing at Plasnomic’s Plastic Repair Excellence Center in Argyle, Texas, according to a news release.

The industry-first initiative is being developed to transform how plastic repair training, research and repair services are delivered. The facility includes specialist repair stations, dedicated learning areas, and collaboration spaces.

“The center is being designed to connect practical repair expertise with advancing technology, bringing learning, innovation and real repair activity together under one roof,” said Mario Dimovski, president of Plasnomic and chairman of the Plastic Repair Alliance Council. “A series of pioneering initiatives, programs and solutions is in development, with a focus on practical applications that respond to the needs of the collision repair industry.”

Developing the next generation of plastic repair specialists will be a central priority, alongside opportunities for existing technicians, estimators and industry professionals to expand their knowledge. Hands-on instruction, digital education and ongoing technical support will work together to create new career pathways and help repair businesses build specialist capacity.

The facility is also being developed to house one of the industry’s most advanced dedicated digital content and training development studios for technical content, live demonstrations and remote learning. Collaboration with industry-leading multi-shop operators (MSOs), insurers, training bodies, OEMs, government organizations, technical schools, and colleges is central to the vision.

“Bringing these perspectives together will help align workforce development, research and repair solutions with the needs of the wider industry, while creating opportunities to share knowledge and develop new approaches,” Dimovski said.

Further details on the center’s programs, capabilities and industry-first initiatives will be shared as development progresses. Read the full news release here.