Texas Finalizes Mandatory Right to Appraisal Rules

The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) has adopted final rules implementing Senate Bill 458, creating a Mandatory Right to Appraisal (RTA) for personal auto and residential property insurance claims, according to a news release. The rules establish a formal process for resolving disputes over claim valuations, giving policyholders a structured alternative to litigation when they believe an insurer's settlement offer is inadequate.

Key provisions include:

Standardized appraisal procedures with defined timelines, qualification requirements for appraisers and umpires, and mandatory consumer notifications.

Enhanced consumer protections during the umpire-selection process. Following feedback from consumer advocates, TDI revised the rules so insurers cannot force policyholders to use insurer-selected vendor systems for choosing an umpire. The adopted rules require insurers to include judicial appointment as an available option when the parties' appraisers cannot agree on an umpire, preserving access to a court-appointed decision-maker rather than forcing consumers into an insurer-established vendor process.

More time to demand appraisal in auto claims. Instead of a 120-day deadline after claim acceptance or denial, the appraisal deadline is now tied to the policy's statute of limitations for filing suit, potentially giving consumers significantly more time to challenge settlements.

Mandatory notification requirements requiring insurers to inform policyholders of their appraisal rights when claims are accepted or denied.

Consumer advocates, led by Auto Claim Specialists founder Robert McDorman, view the regulations as the culmination of a decade-long effort to restore meaningful appraisal rights after State Farm removed certain appraisal provisions from Texas auto policies in 2015. McDorman and a coalition of repairers, attorneys, public adjusters, consumer advocates, and lobbyists successfully pushed for the unanimous passage of SB 458 in 2025 and remained active during the rulemaking process.

Supporters argue the changes will:

Increase fairness and transparency in claim settlements.

Reduce the need for costly litigation.

Help consumers obtain fuller compensation for vehicle and property losses.

Improve claim handling long before appraisal.

The new rules apply to personal auto and residential property policies delivered, renewed, or issued in Texas on or after March 1, 2027, and advocates are now focused on educating consumers about how to use the appraisal process. Auto Claims Specialists said legislators from several other states already reaching out to McDorman for data and guidance on developing similar consumer protection statutes and the Texas framework is also emerging as a potential model for insurance reform.

Read the finalized rules here.

This summary was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) and has been quality-checked by the FenderBender staff for accuracy.