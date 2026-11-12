Symach Names Jon Dulude as VP, Business Development, North America

Jon Dulude has joined Symach as Vice President, Business Development, North America, according to a news release.

Dulude has more than 40 years of experience in the collision repair industry, spanning shop operations, national account leadership, and strategic business development.

Symach said Dulude's understanding of the challenges facing collision repair businesses will be a valuable resource for customers. In his new role, Dulude will work closely with North American customers and partners to identify opportunities to improve shop layout, streamline production, and increase profitability through Symach’s equipment, technology, and process expertise.