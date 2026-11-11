Voice of Technician Survey Open Until Nov. 27

ASE Connects (formerly WrenchWay) has launched its fourth annual Voice of Technician Survey, according to a news release. Until Nov. 27, ASE Connects invites individuals across the automotive, diesel, and collision industries to share their experiences, perspectives and ideas for improving the industry.

The Voice of Technician survey aims to better understand workplace expectations, job satisfaction, compensation and benefits, career development, and the challenges facing today's service professionals. It also explores how shops and dealerships are engaging with local schools to help prepare the next generation of technicians.

Technicians, students, instructors, and shop and dealership owners and managers are encouraged to participate. The findings will provide valuable insights to help employers, educators, and industry leaders make informed decisions and identify opportunities to strengthen the industry.

“The Voice of Technician Survey helps us better understand the experiences and challenges facing our industry,” said Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE. “These insights can help employers, educators and industry leaders make informed decisions and drive meaningful improvements.”

As a thank you for participating, eligible survey respondents will have an opportunity to win prizes donated by industry partners. Milwaukee Tool is providing the grand prize — a $3,000 tool kit. Additional prizes will be donated by Snap-on, CVSN, Niterra, Jasper Engines & Transmissions, AutoNetTV, and Tekmetric, along with weekly giveaways from ASE. The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete and will run from Nov. 2-27. All responses are anonymous and will be compiled into an aggregate report available in early 2027.

To take the survey, view the full prize list and learn more about the Voice of Technician Survey, click here.