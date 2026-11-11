CIECA Webinar Tomorrow: Why Shops Rekey Estimate Data

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) will host its next webinar, “Why Shops Rekey Estimate Data — and What Can Be Done About It,” on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. ET. Industry representatives will discuss the prevalence of body shops across the country rekeying estimate data and the impacts, according to a news release.

Speakers will include Mike Anderson, owner of Collision Advice; Dan Stander, president of Fix Auto Highlands Ranch and chairman of the Automotive Service Association (ASA); Craig Stevens, director, Solutions Delivery, Automotive Services Group for CCC Intelligent Solutions; and John Yoswick, editor and publisher of CRASH Network.

“Shops rekeying of insurer-generated estimates continues to be a common practice within the collision repair industry,” Yoswick said. He will share the findings from a CRASH Network survey conducted earlier this year related to the re-keying of estimates and how it compares to the findings of similar surveys dating back to 2022.

Yoswick will also discuss why some shops don't rekey based on principle, and Stevens will cover why rekeying is often a symptom of fragmented workflows and the challenges of moving information across the collision ecosystem. He will also address the industry's opportunity to reduce redundant work by enabling information to be captured once and used throughout the repair and claims process.

Following insight from Yoswick and Stevens, Anderson and Stander will discuss the challenges of rekeying data and explore solutions to improve shop efficiency.

To register, click here.