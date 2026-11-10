Mopar NHRA Nationals Hosts Special Recycled Rides Gifting

Alexis Flessati received a refurbished 2020 Hyundai Elantra to help her maintain employment and continue building a sustainable future and create greater opportunities for her future on Oct. 31, according to a news release. The donation was made possible by the NABC Recycled Rides program, vehicle donor Allstate, and repair partner Gerber Collision & Glass.

The presentation was made in front of the grandstands at the Mopar NHRA Nationals in Las Vegas as part of Gerber Collision & Glass longstanding support of the NHRA.

Flessati is a hardworking and resilient young adult who has remained focused on building a better future despite significant personal and financial challenges. After losing their grandmother and father within six weeks of one another at a young age, Flessati was raised in a household where resources were limited. Through these experiences, they developed a strong sense of responsibility, perseverance, and appreciation for every opportunity.

Today, she balances full-time college enrollment with full-time employment while pursuing a career in hospitality management. Receiving a reliable vehicle through the NABC Recycled Rides Program will provide her with stability, independence, a dependable path to school, work, and the future she is working so hard to create.

Additional partners in this presentation include Enterprise, Advanced Remarketing Services, Cars for Charity and Copart.

Individuals in the community can support this life-changing program in two ways – donate to the program directly or donate their unwanted or non-running vehicle through the Changing and Saving Lives Keys for Change program. They will receive a tax donation for their contribution, and proceeds will help provide reliable transportation for those in need across the country and in their community.