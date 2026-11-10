Eddie Pettus Wins 2026 SEMA Battle of the Builders

“This is just awesome and it was such a tough year,” Pettus said. “It means so much to me and my team to do this, and to finally get the overall is an honor. The Chevelle was a five-year build, over 15,000 man-hours between the interior and the car being built.”

The exterior features a wedge-sectioned body, extended wheelbase and modified roofline, along with custom rocker panels and fender extensions. Pettus also incorporated flush-mounted glass, custom floor pans, wheelwells and firewall. The build is finished with an Avante Garde-designed interior, Dakota Digital gauges and custom wheels, grille, bumpers, lighting and exhaust.

“Eddie's Chevelle demonstrates the creativity, craftsmanship and technical expertise that define SEMA Battle of the Builders,” said SEMA Vice President of Marketing RJ de Vera. “The competition recognizes the talent, innovation and passion that drive the automotive and powersports industries. We're proud to celebrate the builders who continue to push the boundaries of vehicle design and fabrication.

The SEMA Battle of the Builders competition features four categories, with each category winner competing for the overall title. Buddy Hale won Sport Compact/Import Performance with a 1955 Volkswagen Ghia, while Mark Giambalvo earned the Off-Road title with a 1974 Chevrolet K10. Jesse Rieger won the Young Guns category with a 1969 Ford Mustang.

For more information about the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition and this year's winners, click here.