OEC Unveils AI Across the Repair Lifecycle

OEConnection LLC (OEC), a leading global technology provider for the automotive aftersales industry, today announced three new AI-powered offerings that mark the next stage of its AI strategy. The first is the AI Repair Assistant in RepairLogic, which helps collision repairers research, plan and document repairs in minutes instead of hours. The second is an AI analytics platform built on more than $14 billion in annual collision and mechanical parts purchase data. It helps the businesses that buy and sell replacement parts keep the nearly 290 million vehicles on U.S. roads running. The third is an AI-powered Rule Builder and Simulation Engine to help multi-shop operators (MSOs) create, test and automate parts procurement rules using plain language. All three are showcased at SEMA and AAPEX 2026 in Las Vegas.

“Automotive aftersales has never lacked data. What it has lacked is a fast, reliable way to act on it,” said Greg Rivera, president at OEC. “No one else connects OEM repair information, parts sourcing and purchasing across the end-to-end repair workflows like OEC. That foundation lets us build AI that’s accurate and served up to the right user at the right point in the workflow.

These three launches are the latest step in a broader roadmap to put AI to work for every customer we serve.”

AI Repair Assistant: From damage to documented repair plan in minutes

The AI Repair Assistant within RepairLogic allows users to ask repair questions in plain language and get answers drawn directly from OEM repair procedures. Additionally, repair plan drafts can be automatically generated by user-provided inputs or simply by describing the damage on the vehicle. Every answer links back to its OEM source, and a separate, non-AI check confirms each procedure before it appears to the user.

Early results show shops cutting some repair plan research from 30 to 45 minutes down to 2 to 5 minutes. Materials, single-use parts, and ADAS calibrations are captured up front, and research becomes a carrier-ready explanation in one step, helping shops avoid supplement delays. OEC will provide live demos of the AI Repair Assistant at SEMA in OEC booth #33193.

OEC’s AI Analytics Platform: Market intelligence on demand for parts buyers and sellers

OEC’s AI Analytics Platform is currently available for beta testing by select customers and is designed to give parts sellers and parts buyers a clear view of what’s happening in the parts market. The platform is powered by OEC’s more than $14 billion in annual collision and mechanical parts purchasing activity. It reveals demand signals that help every part of the

supply chain get the right parts to the right place faster, so repairers can fix vehicles sooner and vehicle owners can get back on the road.

In the new analytics platform, each user gets a homepage tailored to their role, highlighting the changes that matter most to them. For deeper questions, users can ask the built-in AI Analyst something like “Why are my sales down in the Southeast?” and get answers in minutes rather than days of manual analysis. Built-in safeguards keep the data anonymized and aggregated, so no individual seller’s information or strategy is ever exposed. That approach allows parts sellers and parts buyers to use the same platform to best serve vehicle owners and to better compete in the marketplace.

AI-Powered Business Rule Builder and Simulation Engine: Smarter procurement automation for MSOs

MSOs already use OEC business rules to automate hundreds of millions of parts procurement decisions each year. These rules determine which suppliers, part types and pricing fit each repair. OEC’s new AI-powered Rule Builder lets MSOs describe the outcome they want in plain language and turn it into a working rule without complex configuration.

The Rule Builder works with an AI-powered Simulation Engine that tests each rule against real estimate and purchasing history before it goes live. MSOs can see the expected impact on cost, cycle time, parts mix and spend before rolling a change out across their shops. The result is a procurement strategy that’s faster to build, easier to manage, and simpler to measure.

More AI on the horizon

These launches join OEC’s growing portfolio of AI-enabled products and features. More AI-powered capabilities are planned across OEC’s products in the months ahead. OEC connects dealers, repairers, suppliers and OEMs across millions of transactions. AI makes it possible to put that connected data to work, helping customers repair vehicles faster, sell more parts and make better-informed decisions. For more information, visit oeconnection.com or SEMA booth #33193.