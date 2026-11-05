BendPak Reveals MaxJax MAX7 Portable Two-Post Lift at SEMA

BendPak Inc. revealed the MaxJax MAX7 portable two-post lift at the SEMA Show, according to a news release.

The MAX7 rises 3 inches higher than earlier models, providing more under-vehicle clearance and additional room to work. It’s also the first MaxJax model to integrate BendPak’s exclusive Automatic Swing Arm Restraint System (ASARS), which helps prevent unintended swing arm movement during vehicle lifting, lowering and service for enhanced peace of mind.

“Garage space is premium real estate, whether you’re running a busy shop or wrenching at home,” says Sean Price, BendPak director of quality control and product development. “The MAX7 stands out for its versatility. It delivers commercial-grade lifting power for enthusiasts without permanently sacrificing parking space, while enabling professional shops to quickly increase service capacity during peak hours. The MaxJax MAX7 unlocks maximum utility without requiring a permanent footprint.”

The MaxJax MAX7 offers a maximum lifting height of 50.25 inches, providing additional under-vehicle clearance while maintaining a compact profile for spaces with low ceilings. Its open design provides direct access to brakes, suspension, exhaust and other undercar components for nearly any repair or maintenance task. A 7,000 lb. rated load capacity enables the MAX7 to lift a wide range of cars, trucks and SUVs.

Because customers frequently add adapters, rolling work seats and other accessories to their MaxJax lifts, BendPak offers four MAX7 packages:

The Standard Package includes the MAX7 (lift assembly, power unit with tow-cart, and standard anchor bolt kit), round lift pads, and medium adapters.

includes the MAX7 (lift assembly, power unit with tow-cart, and standard anchor bolt kit), round lift pads, and medium adapters. The Deluxe Package adds a rolling work seat and portable oil drain.

adds a rolling work seat and portable oil drain. The Supreme Package features everything in the Deluxe Package, plus frame cradle pads and tall adapters.

features everything in the Deluxe Package, plus frame cradle pads and tall adapters. The Ultimate Package maximizes ergonomics by replacing the standard rolling work seat in the Supreme Package with the MaxJax Ergonomic Height-Adjustable Creeper Seat.

An optional MaxJax Motorcycle and ATV Adapter Kit adds powersports service capability to the MAX7 car lift.

Attendees can experience the upgraded lift firsthand at BendPak’s outdoor interactive display in the Silver Lot, Booth #80043. BendPak is also hosting hands-on equipment demonstrations inside the Las Vegas Convention Center at its second location in the Upper South Hall, Booth #36129. The SEMA Show runs Nov. 3-6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The show open to the public on Friday, Nov. 6.