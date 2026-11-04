Opus IVS and asTech Introduce CarDAQ NXT

Opus IVS and asTech introduced CarDAQ NXT, a compact collision diagnostic device designed to help technicians navigate vehicle scanning and service requests, according to a news release. Modeled on the DriveSafe wizard, the device walks technicians through vehicle identification and repair information before directing them to the appropriate next step.

CarDAQ NXT provides access to OEM scans, supported IVS scans, and additional service requests through a step-by-step process. The system captures key details, including the vehicle identification number (VIN), repair order, insurance information, and whether the scan is being performed before or after a repair. A dedicated asTech Connect option displays a QR code technicians can scan to access asTech Connect on a separate compatible device.

“Collision repair technicians need tools that make it easier to navigate diagnostic processes and access the services required for each repair,” said Brian Herron, CEO of asTech, Opus IVS, and BlueDriver. “CarDAQ NXT brings these steps together in a straightforward process, helping shops establish a consistent approach to diagnostics across their teams.”

Built on the CarDAQ Pro/ScanSafe hardware platform, CarDAQ NXT features a compact 5-inch screen for shops that prefer a smaller device. The home screen also provides access to device, network, and account settings.

CarDAQ NXT requires shop-provided internet connectivity to access connected services. CarDAQ NXT will be showcased at the Opus IVS booth #33063 during SEMA Show 2026.