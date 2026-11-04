3M Launches Precision Finish Nozzles for Painters

3M revealed 3M Precision Finish Nozzles, a new line of paint nozzles that are uniquely designed to address the needs of automotive refinishing painters, according to a news release. 3M Precision Finish Nozzles consists of five uniquely shaped fluid tips and nozzles, each of which is engineered for differentiated performance and tuned to optimize how coatings are sprayed in the refinish process.

Traditional spray nozzles have historically been machined from metal and feature a standardized fluid tip design with round, cylindrical openings. This engineering has placed limits on spray performance and efficient paint transfer. Additionally, the viscosity of paints and coatings can vary, which means one nozzle design can’t reach peak effectiveness across the board. Modern automotive refinishing also uses products that contain suspended solids in addition to solvent-based products that are uniformly liquid – meaning regular dynamics doesn’t always apply.

With 3M Precision Finish Nozzles, 3M used innovative micro-injection molding to develop a new fluid tip geometry that includes streamlined curves, multiple channels and rounded edges. The result is a family of spray nozzles that achieve excellent atomization with less air pressure for more effective application. To develop the new designs, 3M scientists used rheology – the study of how different kinds of matter flow under pressure – to identify the nozzle shapes that provide the best application for each product.

“Nozzle design matters. With the right design and shape, a spray nozzle can interact with paint with far less energy while reaping greater benefits,” said Jason Garfoot, 3M Global Portfolio Manager for Paint Application. “Using computational fluid dynamics and advanced micro-injection molding, 3M Precision Finish Nozzles were designed to work in concert with coating formulations and help deliver improved atomization and coverage with lower air pressure, which can help reduce overspray and paint waste, with potential operating-cost savings depending on the coating, equipment, settings and application conditions.”