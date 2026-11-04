AkzoNobel Unveils Modern Vintage Refinish Line

AkzoNobel has launched Modern Vintage, according to a news release. The new refinish product line offers vehicle owners, professional builders, restoration shops, and refinish professionals access to an extensive library of authentic OEM colors spanning more than 140 years of automotive history — all recreated using Sikkens refinish technology.

Developed in partnership with renowned custom vehicle builder and television personality Dave Kindig, Modern Vintage bridges the gap between automotive color heritage and the performance demands of today’s refinish market. The full product line is available exclusively through TCP Global, whose Auto Color Library supplies the historic color reference behind every formula and whose color lab mixes, fills and ships each order direct to the customer’s door.

Authentic Color. Modern Performance.

Modern Vintage gives restorers and builders the ability to search by year, make, model and OEM paint code to find and recreate the precise factory color of virtually any vehicle — from legendary American classics to rare international models.

TCP Global’s Auto Color Library holds OEM chips and formulas reaching back to the early 1900s, and its color lab is equipped to mix, fill and ship those colors to order.

While the colors are historic, the paint technology is anything but. Sikkens, founded in 1792 and one of the world’s most respected refinish brands, underpins every Modern Vintage formulation — delivering the modern performance, durability and finish quality expected from a premium paint system.

Key features include:

140+ years of OEM color history — domestic and international makes and models

Search by year, make, model, and OEM paint code for precise color matching

Premium Sikkens refinish technology for modern performance and finish quality

Available through TCP Global with fast direct-to-door shipping

Backed by Dave Kindig — trusted builder, restorer and automotive creative authority

For professional inquiries, existing Sikkens customers and refinish facilities can contact their local Sikkens representative or click here. More details on Modern Vintage are available at here.