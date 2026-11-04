AirPro + Revv Launch 4 New Products at SEMA Show

AirPro + Revv, the company bringing shops a single end-to-end ADAS platform, revealed four new solutions at its first public appearance as a joint company, according to a news release.

Built on the combined company’s software and diagnostic expertise, the new solutions are designed to simplify ADAS repairs for shops and their technicians. The new suite includes Identify, Wheel & Tire, the Side-by-Side Chrome Extension, and Auggie Air. Each addresses a different stage of the repair process and works alongside the solutions shops already use.

With software and diagnostic services now under one roof, AirPro + Revv are working to connect calibration identification, diagnostic services, and repair documentation in one workflow. The joint company now processes more than one million vehicles a year and covers 98% of vehicle brands on the road.

“AirPro and Revv merged to create a seamless, end-to-end platform,” said Driaan du Toit, CEO of AirPro + Revv. “We’re helping shops identify what the OEM requires, perform the work correctly, and accurately document what was done to support reimbursement. These four new solutions support and build on this larger mission.”

The four new solutions extend the platform across key stages of the ADAS workflow:

Identify: Reviews OEM requirements, the repair estimate, and the vehicle’s scan to identify OEM-required calibrations. It also asks targeted follow-up questions to confirm details that scans and estimates don’t show, so technicians can verify what’s required while the vehicle is in the bay. The answers help determine which required calibrations apply and document why the work is needed.

Reviews OEM requirements, the repair estimate, and the vehicle’s scan to identify OEM-required calibrations. It also asks targeted follow-up questions to confirm details that scans and estimates don’t show, so technicians can verify what’s required while the vehicle is in the bay. The answers help determine which required calibrations apply and document why the work is needed. Wheel & Tire: Shows shops which calibrations are needed for tire and alignment jobs before work begins. Shops can share the OEM documentation with customers to explain why the work matters and then schedule it through their shop management system.

Shows shops which calibrations are needed for tire and alignment jobs before work begins. Shops can share the OEM documentation with customers to explain why the work matters and then schedule it through their shop management system. Side-by-Side Chrome Extension: Puts AirPro’s diagnostic scans alongside Revv’s calibration reports and work orders on one screen. Technicians can see what each vehicle needs and where the job stands without switching between systems, and request a remote diagnostic technician directly from Revv.

Puts AirPro’s diagnostic scans alongside Revv’s calibration reports and work orders on one screen. Technicians can see what each vehicle needs and where the job stands without switching between systems, and request a remote diagnostic technician directly from Revv. Auggie Air: The new front facing camera calibration tool fits directly onto the vehicle’s windshield and enables glass repairers to perform calibrations accurately and efficiently at their client’s location. It works both indoors and outdoors and folds down to about the size of a briefcase.

Together, the four solutions offer a first look at the combined company’s vision for simplifying ADAS repairs and helping shops identify required work, coordinate services, and build the documentation that supports reimbursement.

The new products are on display at the 2026 SEMA New Products Showcase from Nov. 3-6. Attendees can also visit AirPro + Revv at booths #30215 and #32221 to meet the team and see how the products work together.