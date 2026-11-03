ADAS Depot Survey Finds Majority Grew ADAS Revenue

Growth: 80% of shops grew ADAS calibration revenue over the last 12 months, by 23% on average. They expect another 23% next year.

Pricing: Front radar calibration averaged $415, up 7% from 2025.

Insurance: It’s still the No. 1 challenge, but it’s easing. 70% named insurance pushback as a top challenge, twice as many as any other issue. 48% say it’s getting worse, down from 54% last year, and 17% say it’s getting better, up from 11%.

Short-pays: The two most common reasons insurers short-pay are a price above the insurer’s “market rate” and OEM procedures that call a calibration “recommended” rather than “required.”

Upstream repairs: 35% say shops and customers don’t understand why calibrations are needed, and 27% cite pre-existing faults or poor repairs.

Billing: 81% bill pre- and post-scans as separate line items, at about $128 and $134.