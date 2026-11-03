ADAS Depot Survey Finds Majority Grew ADAS Revenue

ADAS Depot recently completed its 2026 ADAS Benchmark Survey. Although results are available only to those who participated in the survey, Executive Chairman Darren Xu provided FenderBender some highlights of the company's findings, and the company is also at the SEMA Show, booth 45263.
2026 ADAS Benchmark Survey Highlights
- Growth: 80% of shops grew ADAS calibration revenue over the last 12 months, by 23% on average. They expect another 23% next year.
- Pricing: Front radar calibration averaged $415, up 7% from 2025.
- Insurance: It’s still the No. 1 challenge, but it’s easing. 70% named insurance pushback as a top challenge, twice as many as any other issue. 48% say it’s getting worse, down from 54% last year, and 17% say it’s getting better, up from 11%.
- Short-pays: The two most common reasons insurers short-pay are a price above the insurer’s “market rate” and OEM procedures that call a calibration “recommended” rather than “required.”
- Upstream repairs: 35% say shops and customers don’t understand why calibrations are needed, and 27% cite pre-existing faults or poor repairs.
- Billing: 81% bill pre- and post-scans as separate line items, at about $128 and $134.
- Software: Half spend $5,000 or more a year on ADAS and diagnostic software, and 31% spend $10,000 or more.
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